WC farmer (56) to appear in court on assault charges in January

The farmer is accused of beating up a farmworker on his farm in the Matzikama region earlier this week.

A 56-year-old farmer will appear in court again next month on assault charges.

He's accused of beating up a farmworker on his farm in the Matzikama region earlier this week.

He appeared in court briefly on Thursday and was released on bail.

Billy Claasen from the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said: “Farmworkers live in fear on farms. They fear farmers and do things just to please them. And these kinds of things must stop. The police must do their work correctly.”

