UN alarmed by electoral violence and inflammatory speech in Congo

Politics
The DR Congo is due to hold long-delayed presidential elections on 23 December.
GENEVA - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government must halt electoral violence and inflammatory speech ahead of the country’s long-delayed 23 December presidential election, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.
“I am deeply worried about the reports of excessive use of force, including live ammunition, by security forces against opposition rallies,” she said.
“In an already tense electoral environment, I urge the government to send a clear signal that threats and violence against political opponents will not be tolerated.”
