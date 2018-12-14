SuperSport draw Cape Town City in tough Nedbank Cup first round
The draw was conducted on Thursday night at the Nedbank head office in Sandton Johannesburg and sees 32 teams from the Premier Soccer League and the National First Division feature for the coveted Nedbank Cup.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United have been drawn against Cape Town City FC in a tough Nedbank Cup first round.
City already have one trophy this season, with their MTN 8 triumph over their Nedbank Cup first round opponents, SuperSport United.
The other big fixtures in the opening round see Orlando Pirates up against Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos up against Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC.
Times and dates for the fixtures are yet to be announced.
