Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to hold pre-launch conference
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is behind the party, which has already been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) says its conference this weekend is meant to discuss how the party can respond to the needs of workers.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is behind the party, which has already been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission.
The political party’s acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says this weekend’s gathering is a pre-launch conference.
“This is the first national meeting that we’re having, where all of us are coming together in one space to get an update on where we are as a political party in terms of the structures that's been set up.”
