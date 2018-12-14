SJC: Ruling on allocation of WC police resources a massive victory

The Equality Court ruled on Friday that police resource allocation in the Western Cape unfairly discriminates against black and poor people.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says the judgment on the allocation of police resources in the Western Cape is a massive victory.

In March 2016, the SJC, Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum took the national and provincial commissioner of police to the Equality Court.

The SJC argued in court that the way in which the South African Police Service allocates resources discriminates based on race and poverty.

The SJC’s Dalli Weyers says: “We essentially said that police precincts, like Nyanga, that have a high degree informality, where poor people live and that have a very high incident of extremely violent crime were receiving less policing resources per 100,000 people than the wealthier, middle class, predominantly white suburb.”

Weyers says they're pleased by the outcome: “It’s a massive victory for us. This is a campaign that’s been a long time coming and it also flows directly from the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry into policing.”

The SJC says in 2019, they will go back to court where they will discuss solutions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)