Shock after 2 EC sisters accused of witchcraft burnt to death

The women were attacked at Ngonyameni village in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mayor says he's shocked by the brutal murder of two sisters accused of witchcraft.

Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu has called on Eastern Cape police to beef up patrols in the Ngonyameni village area following the murder of a 53-year-old woman and her 33-year-old sister.

Residents attacked the pair on Wednesday night after accusing them of taking part in witchcraft.

The deceased’s houses were also burnt down.

Mehlomakhulu has labelled the killings as shocking, painful and inhumane, and has asked police to work around the clock to arrest those responsible for the murders.

He says apart from offering counselling to the deceased's family, officials will conduct awareness programmes to particularly discuss the contentious issue of witchcraft.