Sanef calls on EFF to condemn acts of intimidation against journalists

Talk show host Karima Brown has laid criminal complaints of intimidation and incitement of violence against a man claiming to be an EFF member.

A screengrab of journalist Karima Brown.
A screengrab of journalist Karima Brown.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is calling on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leadership to condemn acts of intimidation of members of the media by some of its supporters and members.

Talk show host Karima Brown has laid criminal complaints of intimidation and incitement of violence against a man claiming to be an EFF member who sent her a WhatsApp message labelling her “an enemy of the red berets”.

Earlier this week, News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson received a tweet from an EFF supporter who called for “action to kill white people like you”.
Basson also laid a criminal complaint on Friday.

Sanef’s Sam Mkokeli says those in charge of EFF need to act: “These are statements that incite violence, they come from the leaders of the very same EFF. These are members of our Parliament, who’ve taken an oath to protect the democracy and it’s quite important for them now to show that they are against acts of intimidating journalists.”

Timeline

Comments

