SABC must be assisted with financial woes – Ramaphosa

Not only is the SABC battling to pay its creditors, but has also said it won’t be able to pay staff in the next few months if there’s no bailout.

President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala on 13 December 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) needs help but has refused to be drawn on whether the struggling public broadcaster will benefit from a government guarantee.

The president was speaking exclusively to Xolani Gwala on Radio702 on Friday night.

The SABC is in a dire financial situation.

Not only is it battling to pay its creditors, but has also said it won’t be able to pay staff in the next few months if there’s no bailout.

LISTEN: Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs

Ramaphosa says the SABC must be assisted.

“They need to be supported, they need to be assisted in addressing some of the challenges that they face… and we are now looking at how best we can give them the assistance that they need.”

In the last month, four SABC board members have resigned as the tussle continues between the board and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned mass retrenchments.

The board has previously said it needs a R3 billion guarantee for it to be able to pay salaries by the end of March next year.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

