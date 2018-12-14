Russell Brand celebrates 16 years of sobriety

The 43-year-old comic is proud to be celebrating 16 years without drugs and recalled how he reached a low point in his life.

LONDON - Russell Brand is thankful to have been sober for 16 years and recalled how eggshell-fragile his drug addiction left him.

The 43-year-old comic has recalled how he reached a low point in his life that saw him sneaking off to use heroin and crack cocaine in friends’ bathrooms.

He said in a video uploaded to his social media channels: “I remember being eggshell fragile, this time sixteen years ago. On 12 December, the day before, 2002... Jesus. I’d scored two brown - that’s heroin, two white - that’s crack. It may be a little more, I can’t remember. Just tryna, need to big up my last use, but anyway I remember using it in Camden. I would have been hanging out with my various mates’ houses, none of whom were drug addicts, I was just sort of sneaking off to do drugs in their toilets.”

The Arthur actor credits the three-month stint in rehab and the people he met there and in support groups afterwards for helping him get back on his feet.

He continued: “I had the privilege of going to a 12-step treatment centre, getting three months there, the hugs man, the hugs, the optimism. And then coming out and finding other people, support groups where people would sort me out. Other, meeting mentors to hold my hand along the way lights further down the path to look at and guide me.”

Brand - who has two daughters with wife Laura Gallacher - is proud of the way he’s transformed his life and found peace of mind.

He added: “And now, 16 years, two daughters, married, dogs, peace of mind, not enslaved by the opinion of others, not enslaved by, ‘Aw, if I could get more money, if I could get more fame, if I could get more sex. All the things that get me off drink and drugs can be worked in every area of my life.”

He urged others experiencing similar issues to accept they have a problem and embrace making changes drug-free find their “freedom”.

He concluded: “Those of you that are struggling with drink, drugs, food, sex, porn, bad relationships, other people’s opinions, all of these things you can be liberated from. First, you have to admit it’s a problem. Then, you have to believe it’s possible to change. Then you have to ask for and accept help. Some of that can be metaphysical - help from perfect consciousness - within you and without you.

“Some of it deeply practical... just asking help from other people that are further down the path than you. I was a proper smackhead, crackhead. Look at me now. No smack, no crack. Still problems, still crazy ... But I have freedom now. And you can have freedom too.”