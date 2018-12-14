Ruling on Zuma's legal fees sends strong message - DA, EFF

On Thursday, a full bench of the Pretoria High Court ordered the State Attorney to tally up more than a decade of Zuma's legal bills and then recover the funds from him.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believe the High Court order that former President Jacob Zuma personally pay his legal fees sends a strong message to government officials who would try to use the state coffers to escape accountability.

On Thursday, a full bench in Pretoria ordered the State Attorney to tally up more than a decade of Zuma's legal bills and then recover the funds from him.

The DA’s Mmusi Maimane says the ruling against Zuma has set an important precedent.

“Where people feel like the taxpayer’s money must be used for their own personal protection, that simply can’t be allowed and as the DA, we’ve fought against a system of corruption, we’ve fought against a system that protects people who are corrupt and now we’ve cut the pipeline to protection,” he said.

The EFF says the judgment is a milestone in a broader effort to save taxpayers' money from politicians who occupy public office and use state resources to fight personal legal battles.

The party hopes public officials have learnt that the state is not obliged to pay their legal fees.

