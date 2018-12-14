Ramaphosa to announce special task team to turn around troubled Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a special task team on Friday, charged with coming up with solutions to the many problems faced by Eskom.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

He acknowledged that the power utility is in desperate need of help and announced that a task team of experts will be tackling the problem.

“I’ll be announcing a task team that is going to be looking at Eskom in terms of the current difficulties which will also strengthen what management is doing. We’re also going to look at Eskom’s business model.”

He says a number of possible solutions will be considered.

“We will look at how to best position Eskom. We’re going to look at the funding model of Eskom going forward, and we’ll look at how we should structure Eskom.

Ramaphosa acknowledged during the interview that there is a fight back against his administration, but he was clear that those fighting his attempts to clean up government must know he will not retreat.

