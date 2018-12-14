Ramaphosa to announce special task team to turn around troubled Eskom
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a special task team on Friday, charged with coming up with solutions to the many problems faced by Eskom.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk.
He acknowledged that the power utility is in desperate need of help and announced that a task team of experts will be tackling the problem.
“I’ll be announcing a task team that is going to be looking at Eskom in terms of the current difficulties which will also strengthen what management is doing. We’re also going to look at Eskom’s business model.”
He says a number of possible solutions will be considered.
“We will look at how to best position Eskom. We’re going to look at the funding model of Eskom going forward, and we’ll look at how we should structure Eskom.
Ramaphosa acknowledged during the interview that there is a fight back against his administration, but he was clear that those fighting his attempts to clean up government must know he will not retreat.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
eThekwini to deploy extra personnel to deal with holiday visitors
-
Comair: 'Contingency plans in place if workers go on strike'
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala
-
Sarb to wait until May for next rate hike
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks inch up
-
MTN, Nigerian central bank dispute will be over 'very soon' - regulator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.