Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he can’t always preach new dawn and still have people tarnishing the image of the ANC and government.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that there’s a fight back against his administration but has warned that those fighting his attempts to clean up government must know he will not retreat.

The president was speaking in an exclusive interview with Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk on Thursday night.

Whether it’s alleged plots to oust him from within the African National Congress (ANC), court bids against him by senior officials, including Supra Mahumapelo and Tom Moyane, President Ramaphosa says he knows people are trying to fight his attempts to clean up government.

“We’re going to have the courage and determination to clean up, because we reposition the African National Congress when we clean up.”

Here’s his message to those fighting him: “That fight back, that pushback, is never going to succeed. Those people who are trying to push back need to know very clearly our determination is resolute.”

WATCH: President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)