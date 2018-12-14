Ramaphosa: 'Bathabile Dlamini doing a fantastic job'
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed claims that he retained Dlamini in his Cabinet because of his narrow victory at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference and her influence in the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite fierce criticism, damning courts judgments and growing calls for her to step down, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken highly of Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying she’s done a fantastic job and has raised the bar.
Ramaphosa was speaking exclusively with Xolani Gwala on 702 and Cape Talk on Thursday night on a wide range of issues.
He dismissed claims that he retained Dlamini in his Cabinet because of his narrow victory at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference and her influence in the organisation.
In a scathing judgment on her handling of social grants, the apex court branded her reckless and grossly negligent.
Dlamini has been described as a controversial figure, was found to have flouted some of the countries laws and shirking her responsibilities, including in her crucial role as Minister of Women in the Presidency.
But despite this, President Ramaphosa has given her a glowing report card.
“Bathabile Dlamini is the Minister of Women and she’s doing a good job is advancing the cause of women in our country. She’s raised the bar and she’s doing a really fantastic job.”
He also shared his thoughts on the Democratic Alliance’s court bid to force him to fire Dlamini.
“The matter is now going to be heard in court and in the end, the judges themselves will decide.”
Ramaphosa’s assertion has left many puzzled, with criticism that his bar must be really low.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
