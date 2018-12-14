Pretoria train station to be closed until mid-January, says Prasa
Metrorail commuters have been advised to take note of the revised train timetable as well as bus shuttle services on the affected route.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced that the Pretoria train station will be closed from Friday until 22 January for infrastructure upgrades.
Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng said: “A train from Johannesburg will run up to Centurion and trains from around Tshwane will run up to Bosman station. We have made alternative transport availability for commuters; there will be buses commuting between Centurion and Bosman station to ensure that commuters do not miss their connecting trains.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
