Pretoria train station to be closed until mid-January, says Prasa

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced that the Pretoria train station will be closed from Friday until 22 January for infrastructure upgrades.



Metrorail commuters have been advised to take note of the revised train timetable as well as bus shuttle services on the affected route.

Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng said: “A train from Johannesburg will run up to Centurion and trains from around Tshwane will run up to Bosman station. We have made alternative transport availability for commuters; there will be buses commuting between Centurion and Bosman station to ensure that commuters do not miss their connecting trains.”

