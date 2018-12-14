Police investigating double murder on Bonnievale farm

Earlier this week, AfriForum said 22 farm attacks have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a double murder on a farm in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands.

The farm owner and his wife were asleep when armed assailants gained access to their home.

AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “The two victims are an elderly couple. Their vehicle was seen driving in a close by town. Afterwards, it was followed up and people went to investigate their farm. Two bodies were found; a male and a female who had been shot dead.”

Earlier this week, the lobby group said 22 farm attacks have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)