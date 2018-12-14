Police investigating double murder on Bonnievale farm
Earlier this week, AfriForum said 22 farm attacks have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a double murder on a farm in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands.
The farm owner and his wife were asleep when armed assailants gained access to their home.
AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “The two victims are an elderly couple. Their vehicle was seen driving in a close by town. Afterwards, it was followed up and people went to investigate their farm. Two bodies were found; a male and a female who had been shot dead.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
