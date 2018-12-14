Police hunt suspects after 2 men shot dead in CT
The duo was working on a car when unknown men started shooting at them.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for gunmen who fatally shot two mechanics in Valhalla Park, Cape Town.
Tyrone Isaacs and Anwar Abas were gunned down in Doreen Street this week.
“A double murder [case] is under investigations. The victims, aged 25 and 26 years old, were shot by unidentified suspects who are yet to be arrested,” says Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
