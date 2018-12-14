Parts of Cape wildlife centre Monkey Town destroyed in blaze
The restaurant and outside decking area have been razed.
CAPE TOWN - Large parts of wildlife centre Monkey Town have been destroyed in a fire overnight.
The restaurant and outside decking area have been razed.
In a Facebook post, the centre says the fire spread to its animal enclosures but that all the animals are safe.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
The City of Cape Town’s Edward Bosch says: “Last night just before 11pm the city’s fire and rescue service responded to a fire at the Monkey Town resort in Somerset West. Upon arrival, the fire service found the main restaurant building alight.”
Meanwhile, firefighters are keeping a close eye on Arniston and surrounds this morning after a major fire in the area.
The fire destroyed one home.
Overberg district fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says the blaze has now been extinguished, but crews will continue to monitor the situation.
“We had one flare-up and had to get aerial resources again. Firefighters will remain on scene.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
In wake of court ruling, questions arise as to how Zuma will settle legal fees
-
Ramaphosa: 'Bathabile Dlamini doing a fantastic job'
-
Ramaphosa: 'Governance at SOEs just trashed and completely ignored'
-
Motsoeneng political party an attempt to take support away from ANC: analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.