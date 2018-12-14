Parts of Cape wildlife centre Monkey Town destroyed in blaze

The restaurant and outside decking area have been razed.

CAPE TOWN - Large parts of wildlife centre Monkey Town have been destroyed in a fire overnight.

In a Facebook post, the centre says the fire spread to its animal enclosures but that all the animals are safe.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

The City of Cape Town’s Edward Bosch says: “Last night just before 11pm the city’s fire and rescue service responded to a fire at the Monkey Town resort in Somerset West. Upon arrival, the fire service found the main restaurant building alight.”

Meanwhile, firefighters are keeping a close eye on Arniston and surrounds this morning after a major fire in the area.

The fire destroyed one home.

Overberg district fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says the blaze has now been extinguished, but crews will continue to monitor the situation.

“We had one flare-up and had to get aerial resources again. Firefighters will remain on scene.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)