Overberg District fire 'under control'
Earlier this week, a house was gutted when the blaze threatened the community along the region’s coast.
CAPE TOWN - A fire near Arniston in the Overberg District has been brought under control.
Firefighters are, however, still fighting flames in the mountainous areas of Riviersonderend.
They say favourable wind conditions have bolstered their efforts to extinguish the Arniston fire.
Ground crews are also deployed to the mountain slopes outside Riviersonderend, where a fire there poses no immediate danger.
Meanwhile, in the Helderberg region, owners of the Monkey Town Zoo are assessing the extent of the damage done after a fire on Thursday night destroyed a restaurant and play area on the premises.
“We do still have a kiosk area where we can start operating. The loss in stock was about R200,000,” says Cheeky Monkey restaurant owner, Christine van der Merwe.
The city’s firefighters on Thursday night responded to a blaze in Military Heights in Seawinds where an inferno left 24 people displaced.
#ArnistonFire #Waenhuiskrans 12.00 update on our FB page Status: still contained. Pic of the 1 structures destroyed and “store” pic.twitter.com/fgplptPmR0— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) December 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
