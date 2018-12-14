Popular Topics
Overberg District fire 'under control'

Earlier this week, a house was gutted when the blaze threatened the community along the region's coast.

A view of one of the structures that were destroyed by a fire near Arniston in the Overberg District. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
A view of one of the structures that were destroyed by a fire near Arniston in the Overberg District. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire near Arniston in the Overberg District has been brought under control.

Earlier this week, a house was gutted when the blaze threatened the community along the region’s coast.

Firefighters are, however, still fighting flames in the mountainous areas of Riviersonderend.

They say favourable wind conditions have bolstered their efforts to extinguish the Arniston fire.

Ground crews are also deployed to the mountain slopes outside Riviersonderend, where a fire there poses no immediate danger.

Meanwhile, in the Helderberg region, owners of the Monkey Town Zoo are assessing the extent of the damage done after a fire on Thursday night destroyed a restaurant and play area on the premises.

“We do still have a kiosk area where we can start operating. The loss in stock was about R200,000,” says Cheeky Monkey restaurant owner, Christine van der Merwe.

The city’s firefighters on Thursday night responded to a blaze in Military Heights in Seawinds where an inferno left 24 people displaced.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

