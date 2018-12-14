OR Tambo International Airport ready for busy holiday season
It says it expects no less than 4 million passengers to pass through the airport from Friday, 14 December until January.
JOHANNESBURG - As the holiday period officially begins, OR Tambo International Airport says it doesn’t foresee any delays in air travel this festive season.
It says it expects no less than 4 million passengers to pass through the airport from Friday, 14 December until January.
The international airport says customers can use the online system to check in and avoid long queues.
Passengers who pre-book five days in advance will get a 50% discount on parking rates.
OR Tambo's Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana says: “We do not expect delays except those outsides of our control. Our day to day operations plan, coupled with a contingency plan, will be able to mitigate any risks that could arise during this period.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
