Nigeria's military bans Unicef over 'spies' training claim
The military has accused the UN children's agency of hosting workshops in Maiduguri and training people for 'clandestine' activities that are 'sabotaging' counterterrorism efforts.
LAGOS - Nigeria's military on Friday suspended Unicef from operating in the country's ravaged northeast over claims it was training "spies" who are supporting Boko Haram jihadists.
The military said that the United Nations children's agency had on 12 and 13 December held workshops in the northeast city of Maiduguri training people for "clandestine" activities that are "sabotaging" counterterrorism efforts.
Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people since it began in 2009 and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the wider Lake Chad region, where the jihadists have stepped up attacks in recent months.
"There is credible information that some of them are indulging in unwholesome practices that could further jeopardise the fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they train and deploy spies who support the insurgents and their sympathisers," said the press release signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.
"Consequently, the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE is suspending the operations of Unicef in the North East theatre until further notice," said Nwachukwu.
A Unicef spokesperson said that the organisation was working to verify the information.
"It's self-explanatory, when you read it you will understand everything," said army public relations director Brigadier General Sani Usman to AFP about the suspension statement.
Boko Haram's bloody uprising in northeastern Nigeria has spread to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, leaving 1.8 million people homeless and millions dependent on aid for survival.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 pledging to end the violence, is under increasing pressure to act following the recent surge in attacks as he gears up to seek re-election in a February ballot.
He has come under attack for previously claiming the Islamists were "technically defeated".
The Nigerian military has hit out at media reporting casualty figures of the attacks and even threatened legal action against organisations for publishing unofficial death tolls.
It has also dismissed reports from international human rights organisations that it has committed human rights violations and war crimes during its fight against Boko Haram.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe mining minister invites De Beers, Vast Resources to return
-
DRC election body to strive for free, fair polls despite attack on building
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to publish post-election violence report next week
-
Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Ethiopia to move troops from Eritrean border as relations thaw
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.