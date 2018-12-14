Nathi Mthethwa launches independent probe into Robben Island Museum

The minister’s decision follows consultations with the EPPA which is demanding better management at the iconic site.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has launched an independent investigation into Robben Island Museum following allegations of mismanagement and corruption made by the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA).

They are also calling for the immediate dissolution of the museum's board and the resignation of its CEO.

Earlier this week, the Museum’s management said it had held a special meeting with the EPPA to avert a planned hunger strike.

It said an amicable agreement was reached between the museum and the EPPA on Wednesday.

The EPPA had vowed to occupy prison cells on Robben Island while embarking on a hunger strike until the museum listens to their grievances.

Additional reporting by Ayanda Felem.