MyCiTi bus security guard helps woman deliver baby

CAPE TOWN - Security guards are sometimes called on to perform more than just their duties, and that was certainly the case for one MyCiTi bus security guard on Thursday.

It was an ordinary day for MyCiTi security guard Anele Dansazele, until he noticed a passenger who appeared to be in distress.

He says it was tough delivering the baby girl.

The Philippi father of three says it was at this point that he pulled up his sleeves and decided to play midwife.

“I noticed the lady coming from the MyCiTi bus and asked her what’s wrong. She said she was ready to give birth and was waiting for an ambulance, but the ambulance took so long.”

The new mom and her baby girl were transported to hospital for further medical care. They're reportedly doing just fine.

“I tried to help her. I took the baby out. Everything was in order. It was my first time doing this.”

