Motsoeneng political party an attempt to take support away from ANC: analysts

University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says that as it stands, Hlaudi Motsoeneg doesn’t really have the kind of support he believes he has.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts say the launch of Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s political party seems to be part of various movements trying to take support away from the African National Congress (ANC).

Some say these are people once affiliated with former President Jacob Zuma.

The former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO launched the African Content Movement on Thursday, saying that it will serve all South Africans.

The party is registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa and will contest next year’s general elections.

“The sort of radical left movement or rhetoric in South Africa is already occupied by the EFF quite firmly.”

Professor at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana says while some say it was also not expected that Zuma would be president, Motsoeneng can't be compared to Zuma.

“In fact he [Jacob Zuma] achieved something in KZN when he was the chairperson of the ANC, creating peace between the ANC and the IFP.”

Ndletyana says Motsoeneng is simply someone who suffers from an inflated sense of self.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)