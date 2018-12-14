Moody’s criticises Eskom’s request to transfer its debt to the state
Eskom has requested that government’s guaranteed debt of R100 billion be transferred to the state.
JOHANNESBURG - Rating agency Moody’s has criticised a request by Eskom to transfer a large section of its debt to the government, saying this will place a heavy burden on the state.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Talk Radio 702 and CapeTalk on Thursday night that the government was looking at different solutions for Eskom.
He says the parastatal has a debt of between R250 and R475 million.
However, Moody’s says debt transfer will increase the government’s debt levels by around two percentage points.
It also says the decision to transfer Eskom debt comes with what it calls a “moral hazard”.
Moody’s says credit implications for the country will then depend on whether effective measures are taken to improve Eskom’s financial health and reduce future contingent liability risks for the government.
Ramaphosa says the task team on Eskom, set to be announced on 14 December, will focus on making sure the parastatal becomes economically viable.
#RamaphosaOn702 On SOEs: The debt swap suggested for Eskom will spiral us into more chaos.Tomorrow I will be announcing a task team that will look at Eskom in terms of the current difficulties and look at the business model of Eskom.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
