Monkey Town owner: 'We’ll have to start over after fire'
The fire razed the restaurant and deck at Monkey Town.
CAPE TOWN - A popular Somerset West tourist destination says it will have to start over again following a devastating fire overnight.
The fire razed the restaurant and deck at Monkey Town. Monkey Town houses 26 different exotic species of monkeys and apes.
Cheeky Monkey restaurant owner Christine van der Merwe says they were alerted to the disaster late on Thursday night by the blaring of the venue’s alarm.
“The whole place was in flames into the play park. The one tree at the back also caught alight and that’s where two baboons were. Everyone ran around to try and protect them.”
Van der Merwe says the restaurant has been razed and they've had to make alternative plans to accommodate a function scheduled at the venue for Friday.
“The loss in stock was about R200,000. We’ll have to start over.”
The facility's management says some animal enclosures also caught alight, but all the animals have been rushed to a safe place.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'ACM not a small party'
-
Mboweni extends Mark Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner
-
Police investigating double murder on Bonnievale farm
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.