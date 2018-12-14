Monkey Town owner: 'We’ll have to start over after fire'

The fire razed the restaurant and deck at Monkey Town.

CAPE TOWN - A popular Somerset West tourist destination says it will have to start over again following a devastating fire overnight.

The fire razed the restaurant and deck at Monkey Town. Monkey Town houses 26 different exotic species of monkeys and apes.

Cheeky Monkey restaurant owner Christine van der Merwe says they were alerted to the disaster late on Thursday night by the blaring of the venue’s alarm.

“The whole place was in flames into the play park. The one tree at the back also caught alight and that’s where two baboons were. Everyone ran around to try and protect them.”

Van der Merwe says the restaurant has been razed and they've had to make alternative plans to accommodate a function scheduled at the venue for Friday.

“The loss in stock was about R200,000. We’ll have to start over.”

The facility's management says some animal enclosures also caught alight, but all the animals have been rushed to a safe place.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)