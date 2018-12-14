Mixed reaction to City of Cape Town's sale of Salt River Market site
Council on Thursday approved the sale of the land to a social housing organisation after stalling on a decision in October, saying it needed more time to consider the proposal.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning that its plan to build over 800 affordable housing units on the Salt River Market site won’t happen overnight.
Council on Thursday approved the sale of the land to a social housing organisation after stalling on a decision in October, saying it needed more time to consider the proposal.
Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says this is only an in-principle approval, and the city will not cut any corners on the project.
He says a development agreement still needs to be drawn up and that also has to get council approval.
But the ANC’s Xolani Sotashe has signalled a warning: “What we are requesting from whoever is going to be overseeing the project, look at the behaviour of the company that has won the bid. We have current experiences with these Communicare people.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters has rejected the transfer of land.
It says the project won't even partially alleviate the social housing shortage in the Salt River area.
Advocacy group Reclaim the City has reacted somewhat more positively, saying it's excited about the progress but will watch the development very closely.
The group’s Denver Arendse explains: “To speak the truth, some mentioned Communicare’s activities and what was stated in the papers about fraud issues. We need to watch them as well.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
Ramaphosa: 'Governance at SOEs just trashed and completely ignored'
-
In wake of court ruling, questions arise as to how Zuma will settle legal fees
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
-
Motsoeneng political party an attempt to take support away from ANC: analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.