Mboweni extends Mark Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner

The news comes after former Sars boss Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back failed this week.

PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service (Sars) acting commissioner Mark Kingon has had his term renewed for a third time and will remain in the post for another 90 days or until a new commissioner is appointed.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s office made the announcement on Friday, days after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed former commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back.

Moyane’s legal team has indicated he will approach the Constitutional Court for a second time after the apex court rejected his first attempt to try to reverse the decision to fire him.

The High Court ruling this week against Moyane has opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new, permanent Sars commissioner.

Kingon has been acting in the role since Ramaphosa suspended and later fired Moyane in March.

The Sars Act empowers the Finance Minister to appoint the acting head for periods of 90 days which may be renewed.

Mboweni says that in light of the High Court judgment this week, he will assist the Presidency in the process to identify the next candidate for the top tax man post.

Adverts for the post will be advertised this weekend.