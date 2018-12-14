Mboweni extends Mark Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner
The news comes after former Sars boss Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back failed this week.
PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service (Sars) acting commissioner Mark Kingon has had his term renewed for a third time and will remain in the post for another 90 days or until a new commissioner is appointed.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s office made the announcement on Friday, days after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed former commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back.
Moyane’s legal team has indicated he will approach the Constitutional Court for a second time after the apex court rejected his first attempt to try to reverse the decision to fire him.
The High Court ruling this week against Moyane has opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new, permanent Sars commissioner.
Kingon has been acting in the role since Ramaphosa suspended and later fired Moyane in March.
The Sars Act empowers the Finance Minister to appoint the acting head for periods of 90 days which may be renewed.
Mboweni says that in light of the High Court judgment this week, he will assist the Presidency in the process to identify the next candidate for the top tax man post.
Adverts for the post will be advertised this weekend.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa: 'Governance at SOEs just trashed and completely ignored'
-
Zimbabwe mining minister invites De Beers, Vast Resources to return
-
Ramaphosa to announce special task team to turn around troubled Eskom
-
Eskom in talks with financial institutions to acquire loans for projects
-
Comair: 'Contingency plans in place if workers go on strike'
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.