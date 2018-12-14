[LISTEN] What you need to do if you're affected by driving licence backlog

CapeTalk | The Transport and Public Works Department's Jandré Bakker says because the backlog in the Western Cape goes back as far as June, the department has decided not to hold people liable.

CAPE TOWN - There is a backlog in the issuing of renewed driving license cards, which means some motorists might be driving with an expired licence.

Jandré Bakker, head of communications at Transport And Public Works, says there is no reason for anyone to break the law because there are provisions made for these kinds of unseen circumstances.

"If a law-abiding citizen had applied to get their licence renewed before it expires, they can still drive with the old one for a period of three months after the expiry date."

