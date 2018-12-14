Limpopo Traffic Dept gears up for festive season rush

The department says its expecting around 2,000 cars to move through the Kranskop plaza per hour with traffic expected to pick up from late on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Traffic Department says it's expecting thousands of vehicles to pass through the Kranskop Toll Plaza and Polokwane over the long weekend.

Ahead of the festive season rush, the provincial MEC for Transport and Community Safety Makoma Makhurupetje will lead the festive season inspection and road safety campaign.

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession says it's expecting more than a thousand cars an hour to pass through the gantries as motorists make their way to the coast.

Spokesperson Con Roux said: “Through most of the morning, we had approximately 113 vehicles heading south down towards Durban… We are expecting that figure to pick up during the course of the afternoon. And of course tomorrow we are expecting heavy traffic.”