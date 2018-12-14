KPMG wants to give its side of the state capture story
The company is faced with the challenge of restoring its reputation and integrity after it was linked to the Guptas and now the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
JOHANNESBURG - KPMG chair Wiseman Nkuhlu has told Eyewitness News that the company has decided to appear before the state capture inquiry because the name of the firm has been linked to capture for too long and that needs to be rectified.
The firm has volunteered to appear before the commission to give its version of events.
When asked about the magnitude of KPMG’s contribution to state capture and whether it will make a difference, Nkuhlu said: “The extent and depth of KPMG’s entanglement in state capture and corruption are for society to judge.”
He says some parties feel the firm has not told the full story: “That’s why we’re keen to go to the Zondo Commission and face the people who believe that KPMG was involved in state capture.”
Nkuhlu says the state capture inquiry is the best platform for the firm to give clarity on several cases it has been implicated in, including matters at the South African Revenue Service.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
