Kidnappers in Gauteng will be found, says Safety MEC Nkosi-Malobane

Police in the province say that they have identified a pattern of kidnappings for ransom crimes on the East Rand since the beginning of the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she’s confident that the perpetrators of kidnappings in the province will be found soon.

This week, Eyewitness News reported on an incident at a Centurion mall where a woman said she was asked to sell her baby.

Nkosi-Malobane says because the perpetrators ask for payments through electronic means, police are likely to find them.

She has urged parents not to pay any ransom should they fall victim to the criminals.

