Kendall Jenner highest paid model of 2018 - Forbes
The 23-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner - formerly known as Bruce Jenner - made a whopping $22.5 million in the 12 months prior to June this year.
LONDON - Kendall Jenner is the highest paid model of 2018, according to the annual model earnings list published by Forbes.
Forbes claims Jenner’s impressive earnings come from contracts with big-name brands including Estee Lauder, Adidas, and Calvin Klein, among others.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star beat blonde beauty Karlie Kloss to the top spot, with the supermodel and coding advocate coming in second place with earnings of $13 million, which was her best yearly earnings thanks to partnerships with Swarovski, Adidas, and Away.
Elsewhere in the list, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley enjoyed a two-way tie for third place, with both models earning $11.5 million this year.
Teigen's earnings came from her decision to branch out into creating a line of cookware, releasing a second cookbook, and hosting Lip Sync Battle, whilst Huntington-Whiteley made her money with the launch of her own lingerie, make-up, and fragrance lines in partnership with British department store Marks & Spencer.
Rounding out the top five was Cara Delevingne - who took home $10 million thanks to deals with Douglas Cosmetics, Rimmel, Tag Heuer, and Dior Beauty - and Gisele Bundchen who joined Cara in fifth place with advertisements for Stuart Weitzman and Brazilian brands such as Vivara and Arezzo, as well as publishing her book Lessons.
Forbes’ highest-paid models of 2018:
Kendall Jenner - $22.5 million
Karlie Kloss - $13 million
Chrissy Teigen - $11.5 million
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - $11.5 million
Cara Delevingne - $10 million
Gisele Bundchen - $10 million
Gigi Hadid - $9.5 million
Bella Hadid - $8.5 million
Joan Smalls - $8.5 million
Doutzen Kroes - $8 million
