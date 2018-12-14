Popular Topics
Kanye West slams Drake in new rant

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker seemed unfazed by the outburst, as he took to his Instagram story at around the same time to simply share a series of laughing emojis, which seemed to be aimed at West's tweets.

FILE: Kanye West performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Kanye West performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - Kanye West has hit out at Drake in a new Twitter rant, after the rapper asked for clearance on a song West produced, and West accused him of avoiding him.

The duo - who were once close friends - famously fell out after West allegedly decided to release new music close to Drake's release date after finding out when the latter was dropping new music, and on Thursday, the 41-year-old rapper took to social media to add fuel to the fire of their ongoing feud.

West shared a screenshot of a text message he had received which stated that Drake had filed a "clearance request" for Say What's Real, a song which featured on his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone, which was produced by West.

The Heartless rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.

He wrote alongside the screenshot: "This proves s--t faker than wrestling.

"Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths (sic)"

Kanye then claimed he'd been trying to meet with the God's Plan rapper for "six months", but said Drake had ignored him whilst still speaking to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as well as Travis Scott - who is dating Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West.

In another tweet, he wrote: "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how's the family (sic)"

Just over an hour after his rant was posted, Kanye took to Twitter again to claim that Drake had now gotten in touch.

He wrote: "Drake finally called.

"Mission accomplished."

Meanwhile, the Hotline Bling hitmaker seemed unfazed by the outburst, as he took to his Instagram story at around the same time to simply share a series of laughing emojis, which seemed to be aimed at Kanye's tweets.

