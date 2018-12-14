Popular Topics
Journo Karima Brown lays complaint of intimidation against alleged EFF member

Brown says she received an SMS from an individual, who identified himself as an EFF member, and told her that she’s his enemy.

4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and presenter Karima Brown has laid a complaint of intimidation against a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Brown says she received an SMS from an individual, who identified himself as an EFF member, and told her that she’s his enemy.

The journalist is convinced this intimidation stems from remarks made by party leader Julius Malema who mentioned several journalists by name, including her, saying they were enemies of his party.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

