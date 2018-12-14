Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater members remain on strike

Amcu, which represents around 43% of Sibanye's gold workforce in South Africa, called the strike in mid-November after discussions over the wage agreement with Sibanye broke down.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) President Joseph Mathunjwa says the union's Sibanye-Stillwater members remain on strike, disputing the mine's argument that the action is now illegal.

Mathunjwa has responded to Sibanye's decision to extend a wage agreement in place with a number of other unions to Amcu members.

The company says the move means that the Amcu strike is no longer protected.

Amcu, which represents around 43% of Sibanye's gold workforce in South Africa, called the strike in mid-November after discussions over the wage agreement with Sibanye broke down.

The union wants to secure what it describes as a living monthly wage of R12,500 for its members.

