Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater members remain on strike
Amcu, which represents around 43% of Sibanye's gold workforce in South Africa, called the strike in mid-November after discussions over the wage agreement with Sibanye broke down.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) President Joseph Mathunjwa says the union's Sibanye-Stillwater members remain on strike, disputing the mine's argument that the action is now illegal.
Mathunjwa has responded to Sibanye's decision to extend a wage agreement in place with a number of other unions to Amcu members.
The company says the move means that the Amcu strike is no longer protected.
The union wants to secure what it describes as a living monthly wage of R12,500 for its members.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
