JMPD hands out 'gifts' to remind motorists to be responsible this festive season

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

JMPD hands out 'gifts' to remind motorists to be responsible this festive season

The campaign aims to encourage responsible alcohol use over the holidays after the JMPD noted an increase in drunk driving

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) held an awareness campaign on Rivonia Road on Friday morning to mark the festive season.

The campaign aims to encourage responsible alcohol use over the holidays after the JMPD noted an increase in drunk driving and road accidents.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way out of Gauteng towards the coast ahead of the long weekend.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar explains: “JMPD officers are handing our carrier bags to motorists which contain gifts which remind motorists of the importance of responsible alcohol usage, and not to drink and drive.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA