JMPD hands out 'gifts' to remind motorists to be responsible this festive season
The campaign aims to encourage responsible alcohol use over the holidays after the JMPD noted an increase in drunk driving
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) held an awareness campaign on Rivonia Road on Friday morning to mark the festive season.
The campaign aims to encourage responsible alcohol use over the holidays after the JMPD noted an increase in drunk driving and road accidents.
Thousands of people are expected to make their way out of Gauteng towards the coast ahead of the long weekend.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar explains: “JMPD officers are handing our carrier bags to motorists which contain gifts which remind motorists of the importance of responsible alcohol usage, and not to drink and drive.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
