Jennifer Lopez wants Super Bowl halftime show gig

LONDON - Jennifer Lopez has revealed she would jump at the chance to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The On the Floor hitmaker thinks it would be a great thing to get to play the prestigious opening slot during the world famous sporting spectacle.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: "I feel like it will happen when it's supposed to happen. I don't sweat stuff like that. It would be a great thing. I would be totally open for it and we'll see. You never know."

The 49-year-old star's willingness to play the halftime show comes after Adam Levine responded to criticism of Maroon 5's decision to play the gig next February.

The Moves Like Jagger hitmakers have been met with fierce backlash over the upcoming event, with almost 64,000 people signing a petition calling for them to drop out as a protest over police brutality and racial inequality.

Asked about the band's decision to perform, he cryptically replied: "I'm still formulating a lot of things."

Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who started the 'take a knee' movement during the US national anthem.

Earlier this year, Amy Schumer called on Maroon 5 to cancel their appearance at the major event.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to call on Levine and co to withdraw from the show and revealed she won't be starring in any Super Bowl commercials this year in support of the athlete.

She said: "I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. (sic)"

Commenting at the time - before the appearance was made official - Levine admitted he would be "equal parts nervous and excited" about the show.

He said: "It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing, or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great regardless of who it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it ... Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about. If it were me, I'd be excited, I'd be nervous... If I were doing it, which I can't confirm or deny I am, I would be excited."