Israel arrests 40 Palestinians after West Bank attack - army

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Israel arrests 40 Palestinians after West Bank attack - army

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied for more than 50 years, saw the third Palestinian shooting in two months Thursday, with an attacker killing two Israeli soldiers near a Jewish settlement before fleeing the scene.

Israeli forces and forensic experts inspect the site of a Palestinian drive-by shooting attack outside the West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, northeast of Ramallah, on 13 December 2018. Picture: AFP
Israeli forces and forensic experts inspect the site of a Palestinian drive-by shooting attack outside the West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, northeast of Ramallah, on 13 December 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces arrested 40 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank overnight during a manhunt for the perpetrator of a deadly attack, the army said on Friday.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied for more than 50 years, saw the third Palestinian shooting in two months Thursday, with an attacker killing two Israeli soldiers near a Jewish settlement before fleeing the scene.

The army announced reinforcements after the attack and carried out raids in the nearby city of Ramallah, where Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is based, and other places.

"Forces apprehended 40 suspects wanted for their involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent riots targeting civilians and security forces," an army statement said.

It said 37 of them were known to be members of Hamas, the Islamist group that claimed two recent gun attacks, although not Thursday's.

The army did not announce any arrests in relations to Thursday's attack.

Around 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank , including annexed east Jerusalem, which are considered illegal by the international community.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA