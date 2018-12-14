In wake of court ruling, questions arise as to how Zuma will settle legal fees

It's estimated that Jacob Zuma may have to cough up between R15 million and R32 million for legal bills dating back to 2005.

PRETORIA - With former President Jacob Zuma's debt now more than tripling following a ruling by the High Court there are questions as to how he is going to settle this.

A full bench found that the state is not liable for the legal expenses incurred in Zuma's personal capacity and the charges he faces in no way relate to the official functions of the office he held.

Out of office and out of power, it's anyone's guess who will swoop in to be the former number one's benefactor, or can he pay the bills from his own pocket?

In September, the African National Congress voted in Parliament to grant Zuma full retirement benefits including an annual salary of R2.9 million a year and medical aid for life.

After tax, that amounts to about R140,000 month.

That is exactly how much it would cost to pay off a R15 million loan at 10% interest over 20 years.

However, there's Zuma's R7.8 million debt to VBS Mutual Bank for his Nkandla property.

It appears Zuma alone will not be in a position to pay all these debts.

