How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini

During Thursday night’s interview on Radio 702 with Xolani Gwala, the president said Dlamini has done a fantastic job and has raised the bar.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s praise of Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini, saying it shows he doesn’t care about good governance.

This is despite damning court judgments against her and fierce criticism of her conduct.

Maimane says Ramaphosa’s comments are very telling.

“Bathabile Dlamini has been found against in the Constitutional Court. She has been described in the Constitutional Court as someone who puts her interests above those of citizens and Mr Ramaphosa thinks that should be applauded. This is an indicator that when it comes to making decisions, Mr Ramaphosa will choose the ANC above the people of South Africa.”

The DA says its baffled by Ramaphosa's claims that Dlamini has raised the bar in her new portfolio at the Ministry of Women.

The opposition party has filed an application in the High Court in a bid to compel the president to fire Dlamini, but Ramaphosa is going to oppose it.

Seemingly unperturbed by Dlamini’s dismal performance at the Social Development Department, it was this comment that’s got South Africa talking, and the DA baffled.

“Bathabile Dlamini is Minister of Women and she is doing a good job in advancing the course of women in our country, and she’s really raised the bar.”

The opposition party says the African National Congress must be setting the bar extravagantly low if Dlamini’s work for women is being praised.

The DA says it appears Dlamini seemingly knows a great deal about “smallnyana skeletons” for her to be retained in Cabinet.