Home Affairs Minister hands out IDs, birth certificates to Alex fire victims

ALEXANDRA - Home Affairs Minister Siybonga Cwele has handed out ID books and birth certificates to Alexandra residents affected by last week’s fire on Friday morning.

Over 600 shacks were gutted after the blaze, leaving thousands homeless.

Residents say they’re happy to receive new IDs after the devastating fire.

They say birth certificates will allow them to take their children to school in the new year.

One resident says she’s grateful while other residents say even though they have their ID books, they still have a long way to go to rebuild their lives.

