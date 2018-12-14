Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'ACM not a small party'
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday invited all aspirant politicians to join his new party, the African Content Movement (ACM).
JOHANNESBURG - It's still not clear whether any politicians will take up the open invitation of South Africa’s latest political party leader.
Motsoeneng says that in his new political party’s consultation on pressing issues, such as land distribution, will not carry on for too long.
WATCH: Hlaudi: I want to be the president, that's the bottom line
Motsoeneng says his party's consultation method is one driven by implementation.
The party president made the remarks at the launch of the ACM.
He says they're ready and registered to contest next year’s national elections.
“So anyone who wants to join us from a political party… because we’re a big political party. We’re not a small party. We’re big. I know we are going to contest Ramaphosa.”
At the same time, the Special Investigating Unit has been updating Parliament's communications portfolio committee on its investigations into a host of irregular contracts, appointments and salary hikes that took place during Motsoeneng's tenure.
