Gugulethu to celebrate 60 years of existence with annul race

Coinciding with National Reconciliation Day, runners from all corners of the Western Cape are expected to participate in either the 5km or 10km race.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's oldest township Gugulethu will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday with the annual Gugs Reconciliation Race.

The event will kick off at the Gugulethu Stadium at 066 am on the public holiday.

Hailing from the township, comedian Siv Ngesi is set to MC the event.

The sponsor of the event, Rich Communication's Regan Adams said: “It’s not just a race, it’s an opportunity where people from different backgrounds can run in the township supported by the local people and experience the vibrant township. This year, what makes it significant is that it’s 60 years [anniversary].”