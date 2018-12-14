Gugulethu to celebrate 60 years of existence with annul race
Coinciding with National Reconciliation Day, runners from all corners of the Western Cape are expected to participate in either the 5km or 10km race.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's oldest township Gugulethu will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday with the annual Gugs Reconciliation Race.
Coinciding with National Reconciliation Day, runners from all corners of the Western Cape are expected to participate in either the 5km or 10km race.
The event will kick off at the Gugulethu Stadium at 066 am on the public holiday.
Hailing from the township, comedian Siv Ngesi is set to MC the event.
The sponsor of the event, Rich Communication's Regan Adams said: “It’s not just a race, it’s an opportunity where people from different backgrounds can run in the township supported by the local people and experience the vibrant township. This year, what makes it significant is that it’s 60 years [anniversary].”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom task team members
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
'It's been a difficult time for us,' says mom of SA woman detained in China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.