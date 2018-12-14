Gugulethu to celebrate 60 years of existence with annul race

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gugulethu to celebrate 60 years of existence with annul race

Coinciding with National Reconciliation Day, runners from all corners of the Western Cape are expected to participate in either the 5km or 10km race.

FILE: The NY1, which runs through Gugulethu, has since been renamed Stephen Biko Drive. Picture: EWN.
FILE: The NY1, which runs through Gugulethu, has since been renamed Stephen Biko Drive. Picture: EWN.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's oldest township Gugulethu will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday with the annual Gugs Reconciliation Race.

Coinciding with National Reconciliation Day, runners from all corners of the Western Cape are expected to participate in either the 5km or 10km race.

The event will kick off at the Gugulethu Stadium at 066 am on the public holiday.

Hailing from the township, comedian Siv Ngesi is set to MC the event.

The sponsor of the event, Rich Communication's Regan Adams said: “It’s not just a race, it’s an opportunity where people from different backgrounds can run in the township supported by the local people and experience the vibrant township. This year, what makes it significant is that it’s 60 years [anniversary].”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA