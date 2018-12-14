Former CT radio DJ, wife back in court next year in drug bust trial

Dino and Janine Michael were arrested earlier this year after drugs worth about R2.6 million were found at their Tamboerskloof home.

CAPE TOWN - A former Cape Town radio DJ and his wife will go on trial in March following a multi-million rand drug bust at their home.

The couple is out on bail and will be back in court on 29 March. That's the trial date set in the drug case against them.

Earlier this year, the Hawks found cocaine and the drug MDMA at their home in Tamboerskloof.

Officers also confiscated nearly R300,000 in cash during the raid.

The popular DJ was granted R50,000 bail while his wife was released from custody on R10,000 bail, shortly after they were taken into custody in April.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)