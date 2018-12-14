Firefighters monitoring Arniston fire

The fire destroyed one home.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are keeping a close eye on Arniston and surrounds on Friday morning after a major fire in the area.

The fire destroyed one home.

It has now been extinguished, but crews will continue to monitor the situation.

Overberg District Fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said: “We had one flare-up and we had to put aerial resources to extinguish it. The fire has been contained but firefighters still remain on scene.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)