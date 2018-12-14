Firefighters monitoring Arniston fire

Ruling on Zuma’s legal fees marks end to abuse of courts - Casac
Politics
The fire destroyed one home.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are keeping a close eye on Arniston and surrounds on Friday morning after a major fire in the area.
The fire destroyed one home.
It has now been extinguished, but crews will continue to monitor the situation.
Overberg District Fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said: “We had one flare-up and we had to put aerial resources to extinguish it. The fire has been contained but firefighters still remain on scene.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.