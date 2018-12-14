Fired MyCiTi workers warned to call off violent protests or face arrest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Fired MyCiTi workers warned to call off violent protests or face arrest

A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Civic Centre on Thursday and allegedly threw stones and rocks at Metro Police when they approached them.

FILE: Cape Town's Civic Centre was locked down after a group of MyCiTi protesters staged a protest. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Cape Town's Civic Centre was locked down after a group of MyCiTi protesters staged a protest. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning sacked MyCiTi workers they'll be arrested if they continue with violent protest action.

A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Civic Centre on Thursday and allegedly threw stones and rocks at Metro Police when they approached them.

Officers fired stun grenades to disperse the protesters and arrested one man.

The protesters participated in a wildcat strike two months ago which resulted in them being fired.

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase said: “The mayor and I met earlier in the week and they continue wanting to be insourced by the city. We have told them on numerous occasions that is not possible. We are contractually liable to stick to our arrangement which was an arrangement fully placed by national government.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA