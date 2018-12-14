Fired MyCiTi workers warned to call off violent protests or face arrest
A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Civic Centre on Thursday and allegedly threw stones and rocks at Metro Police when they approached them.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning sacked MyCiTi workers they'll be arrested if they continue with violent protest action.
Officers fired stun grenades to disperse the protesters and arrested one man.
The protesters participated in a wildcat strike two months ago which resulted in them being fired.
Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase said: “The mayor and I met earlier in the week and they continue wanting to be insourced by the city. We have told them on numerous occasions that is not possible. We are contractually liable to stick to our arrangement which was an arrangement fully placed by national government.”
