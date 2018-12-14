Finance ministry casts the net for Moyane's permanent replacement

This week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed former commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back.

PRETORIA - The finance ministry has announced it will advertise the position for the next South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner in newspapers this weekend.

The move was confirmed in a notice that acting commissioner Mark Kingon has had his term renewed for another 90 days.

The hunt is now officially on for the next top tax man, and the academic criteria and experience needed for any hopeful with their eye on the job will be published this weekend.

The finance ministry says after advertising the post, it will compile a shortlist of names for people to be interviewed.

While it says the interviews will be held behind closed doors, the same was planned for the interviews of the prosecutions boss, until the media won a High Court application to gain access.

It’s likely the public will want to watch these interviews as well.

The ministry says after the interviews, the panel will recommend a list of candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa to choose from.

