eThekwini to deploy extra personnel to deal with holiday visitors
The eThekwini Municipality says it expects more than 1 million visitors on the East Coast between now and February.
More than 300 extra personnel have been deployed to cope with the influx of tourists over the holidays. These include security guards, lifeguards, patrol vehicles and waste management teams.
All systems go for festive season as @MayorDurban inspects Metro Police units at the Durban Beach front @eThekwiniM @TourismKZN @sziks pic.twitter.com/QWYh6RYlpK— Cllr Nkosenhle Madlala🇿🇦 (@nksnhle1) December 13, 2018
eThekwini Municipality and the @edtea_kzn (Edtea) is unveiling a raft of interventions aimed at ensuring that Durban beaches unceasingly remain South Africa’s unrivalled tourist mecca during the festive season. #DurbanHasMore #SummerLove pic.twitter.com/0dhQEwruPc— eThekwini Muni (@eThekwiniM) December 13, 2018
The municipality's Mthunzi Gumede says they’re also expecting a major cash injection.
“From November up to February, we’re looking at about R1.8 billion in terms of the revenue for restaurants, chesa nyama, informal traders and hawkers. There could be more because looking the first week of January, we will have the ruling party coming here to host their January event which could lead to more numbers.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
