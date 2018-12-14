eThekwini to deploy extra personnel to deal with holiday visitors

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

eThekwini to deploy extra personnel to deal with holiday visitors

The eThekwini Municipality says it expects more than 1 million visitors on the East Coast between now and February.

Some of the eThekwini Municipality recruits on parade ahead of the festive season in Durban. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
Some of the eThekwini Municipality recruits on parade ahead of the festive season in Durban. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality says it expects more than 1 million visitors on the East Coast between now and February.

More than 300 extra personnel have been deployed to cope with the influx of tourists over the holidays. These include security guards, lifeguards, patrol vehicles and waste management teams.

The municipality's Mthunzi Gumede says they’re also expecting a major cash injection.

“From November up to February, we’re looking at about R1.8 billion in terms of the revenue for restaurants, chesa nyama, informal traders and hawkers. There could be more because looking the first week of January, we will have the ruling party coming here to host their January event which could lead to more numbers.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA