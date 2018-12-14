Emfuleni ANC to meet ahead of council move to elect new mayor

On Thursday, the party confirmed Khawe's resignation as he takes up the full-time position of secretary of the provincial party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Emfuleni will hold a provincial executive committee meeting on Friday ahead of a council meeting to select a new mayor after the resignation of Jacob Khawe.

The Democratic Alliance has, however, expressed concern that this further deepens the crisis at the municipality.

The party's Bongani Baloyi says the ANC has failed to manage the municipality and people should be given a chance to go back to the polls and elect a new local government.

“It just further deepens the crisis and it further justifies the calls we are making because governance has been significantly compromised, instability is thriving in Emfuleni. So, this further strengthens our view to go for freshelections."

