EC Cogta labels summer initiation season 'disastrous'
The death toll of initiation deaths recorded in that province currently stands at 17.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has described the summer initiation season in the province as disastrous.
The death toll of initiation deaths recorded in that province currently stands at 17.
Cogta says the majority of the deaths were as a result of dehydration, septicemia and one initiate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.
The department has called for a thorough police investigation into the deaths of the initiates.
Cogta’s Mamkeli Ngam said: “On the issue of provision of water, water is a basic human right as enshrined in the Constitution. Anybody who refuses the initiates water during this season, or any other season, is breaking the law and must be arrested.”
Ngam says three traditional surgeons have been arrested in the OR Tambo District Municipality area in connection with some of these incidents.
He emphasises their disappointment and shock at the initiates death toll.
“The MEC is calling for police investigations to be conducted so that more arrests can be affected.”
He has also lauded the work of monitoring teams who've rescued scores of initiates across the province who were in need of immediate medical attention.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom task team members
-
How high is the bar? - DA lays into Ramaphosa’s praise of Dlamini
-
'It’s me, former President Jacob Zuma': uBaba joins the streets
-
Ramaphosa: 'The fight back against me is never going to succeed'
-
'Bathabile Dlamini has raised the bar' - social media reacts
-
'It's been a difficult time for us,' says mom of SA woman detained in China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.